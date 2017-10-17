Kim Kardashian’s 3 Most Innovative (and Bizarre) Skin Care Remedies

As the younger sister of Kourtney Kardashian, it’s expected that Kim Kardashian would pick up some bizarre-yet-creative wellness tips from her older sis over the years. And, boy, did she not disappoint. In a new post on her website titled, “My Psoriasis Treatments,” the 36-year-old “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star detailed her battle with psoriasis, a skin condition that causes itchy, scaly patches, and the unique remedies she’s learned along the way.

In her post, Kim revealed that she was diagnosed with psoriasis when she was 29. (Her mom, Kris Jenner, also has the condition.) Given that there is no known cure for the disease, the mom of two has tried everything, from a low-acid diet (she avoids tomatoes, eggplants, and soy) to every anti-inflammation cortisone cream known to man. “I’m always open to trying new things,” she wrote.

Of course, Kim also shared the not-so-common skin care solutions she swears by, along with her dermatologist-approved trick to prevent dark under-eye circles. Ahead, peek at the middle Kardashian sister’s most innovative (albeit, kind of bizarre) skin care secrets to healthy, glowing skin.

Drinking Breast Milk

In her post, Kim revealed that she lathered on her older sister Kourtney’s breast milk when she was experimenting with potential solutions for her psoriasis. As “KUWTK” fans know, the impromptu medical treatment was filmed on an episode of “Kourtney & Kim Take Miami” when Kim took a bottle of her older sis’s breast milk and started dabbing it into her skin. And though breast milk is known for having skin-healing properties, there is no scientific information proving that it’s a cure for psoriasis. That might be why Kim didn’t elaborate on the supposed skin care drink.

Seaweed Skin Care Products

Though the Kourtney-made beverage was a skin care fail, Kim eventually did find a solution that worked for her. Lately, she’s been using seaweed-based beauty products (yes, the same seaweed found in sushi) to keep her psoriasis at bay. According to Kim, seaweed not only has properties to fight inflammation, but it’s also an effective way to lock in moisture—a key considering psoriasis often dries out the skin. “Seaweed is so soothing too,” Kim wrote. “I use it to treat spots that are especially irritating, red, or flakey.”

Sleeping on Her Back

While it’s not a cure for psoriasis, Kim also swears by sleeping on her back to fix another skin care problem: dark under-eye circles. According to an InStyle interview with the reality star’s dermatologist, Dr. Harold Lancer (who has also worked with stars like Ellen DeGeneres and Ryan Seacrest), sleeping with your face on your side—like people typically do when they’re resting in the fetal position or on their stomach—puts “strain on the skin around your eyes,” causing unwanted wrinkles and dark circles.

To avoid this, Dr. Lancer recommends sleeping on your back and with an elevated pillow to move fluid away from the eyes. “Try to sleep on your back; it doesn’t just benefit your face, but other areas of your body, like the chest, from potential wrinkles,” he said.

Which of Kim’s skin care tricks would you try? (Probably not Kourtney’s breast milk, but hey, you do you.)