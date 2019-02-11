Kim Kardashian & Meghan Markle Have One Very Unexpected Thing in Common

If someone asked me what Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian have in common, I’d need a second to come up with an answer that’s not obvious. Yes, we all know the two are amongst the most-talked about celebs of 2019, but when it comes to beauty they are the polar opposite. Kardashian is rarely spotted without a full face of makeup including highlighter, contour and a full flutter. On the other hand, Markle is the reigning champ of barely-there makeup. So when we got news that the A-listers both reach for the same cleanser, we knew the aforementioned product had to be a game-changer.

In a recent interview with Elle, Kardashian’s makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic revealed the inside scoop on her award show prep, which happens to include Markle’s go-to: Tatcha’s Classic Rice Polish. If you’re not familiar with the Japanese skin care brand, let me start by saying it’s premium. As a beauty editor who lives by budget-friendly products, I must admit I drop a pretty penny on Tatcha’s products because the luxurious formulas work miracles on my acne-prone, combination skin.

As for Kardashian and Markle’s favorite, the Classic Rice Powder—formerly known as the Tatcha Rice Enzyme Powder, which Markle referred to back in 2014—is a gentle exfoliator that buffs away dead skin without abrasive ingredients that can create tiny cuts on the skin (and therefore spur inflammation). It starts off as a powder, but transforms into a foam when activated with water. The foam is comprised of rice and papaya enzymes that purge accumulated dirt and pore-clogging debris, while sloughing off dead skin so your complexion is supple and radiant. Our favorite part about this formula? It’s gentle enough to use a few times a week, so you can exfoliate like the royals do on the reg.

Though the two celebrities opt for the original version of this polish, it’s also available in three other formulas. The Classic Rice Polish ($65; sephora.com) may seem like an investment for a face wash, but we’re 100 percent on board if it brings us closer to a Markle-and-Kardashian-worthy complexion.

