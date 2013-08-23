News: What Kim Kardashian Uses for Stretch Marks; Tory Burch Launches Beauty

Every item in Kim Kardashian‘s makeup bag is under $30, and includes stretch mark-fighting BioOil and Neutrogena Make-up Remover Cleansing Wipes. — via Daily Mail

Designer Tory Burch is launching a beauty line, beginning with a signature fragrance, bath and body line, and a capsule color collection that includes lipstick, lip and cheek tint, a bronzer-blush palette and a retractable face brush. The products are out this September. — via WWD

Miley Cyrus stepped out with…interesting pigtail buns for a VMAs rehearsal. Her hair is in that awkward growing out phase. — via E! News

The VMAs are this Sunday! Take a look back at the most memorable beauty moments from past shows. — via PopSugar Beauty

Katy Perry has released her third fragrance, Killer Queen, a “sexy, royal and radiant” scent. — via SheFinds