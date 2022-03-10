The Secret to Kim Kardashian’s Year-Round Tan Is This On-Sale Mousse

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

We can’t pretend like our skin is ready for summer, because it simply isn’t. The gloomy weather isn’t giving us the natural sun-kissed glow that we deserve, so faux tanning is all we’ve got. However, we don’t want to drop hundreds of dollars on spray tan appointments. Thankfully, a celeb-loved tanning product known and loved for its stellar results just so happens to be on sale at the moment.

St. Tropez’s Self Tan Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse is one of Kim-Kardashian’s all-time favorite self tanners, she previously revealed on her KKW blog. It’s a lightweight, fast-absorbing tanning mousse that doesn’t leave your skin feeling sticky after application.

“I haven’t found another product as natural looking as this,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “No orange, dark spots, peeling, uneven tones or streaks or discolored hands, toes or nail beds.”

In no time, you’ll be glowing like Kim K thanks to this tanning mousse. It’s the perfect way to ring in spring and summer. There’s more, though. This St. Tropez self tanner is 25 percent off during SkinStore’s massive sale. Be sure to enter code CELEBRATE at checkout to get this amazing discount.

The best part about this airy mousse is that you can control the depth of your tan. Apply and wait one hour before showering for a light tan or sit still for two hours for a medium golden tan. You can even leave it on for up to three hours for a darker bronze. But regardless, you’ll have a natural-looking tan that stays for days.

It doesn’t streak, stick or transfer, which ticks off all our boxes. The mousse also dries quickly and is super hydrating. Basically, it’s foolproof. Anyone can use this self tanner, even first timers and beginners.

To make sure your self tan lasts, remember to exfoliate and moisturize drier areas, like your hands, feet, ankles and wrists. Next, put one pump of mousse on your mitt and smear the product in sweeping motions. It’s okay to overlap each layer because it’ll prevent missed patches and an uneven tan. Then, shower after one, two or three hours, depending on how deep you want your tan to come out.

Soon as you know it, your tan will be developed after four to eight hours. And you won’t have that off putting fake tan smell, either, since this formula has a new mood-boosting fragrance.

St. Tropez’s self tan bronzing mousse has everything you could possibly want in such a product. And when Kim Kardashian swears by it, you know it’s going to be fabulous.