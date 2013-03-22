Kim Kardashian Says Tanning Makes Her Feel “Alive”; Launches A $10 Million Tanning Line With Sisters

The Kardashians‘ Khroma makeup line may be in legal trouble, but that’s not thwarting Kim, Khloe and Kourtney‘s plans to take over the beauty market. Now the sisters are launching a tanning line, Kardashian Sun Kissed — and they’re expecting to sell $10 million worth of bronzers and self-tanners in the first year alone.

“I think tanning has really been a way of life for all of us, living in California,” Kim told WWD.

The pregnant reality star is not a fan of a pale face: “When I travel, the one thing that makes me feel alive whether or not I have makeup on is a tan, especially in my face. When you travel, you can’t just go lay out.”

The paraben- and sulfate-free line will debut exclusively at Ulta in April, and will include a Body Exfoliator, Color Maximizer, Instant Sunless Lotion, Instant Sunless Spray and Tan Extender with Bronzers, all priced between $12.99-$19.99.

And even though the line is based around self-tanners, Kim hasn’t been a fan of the faux glow in the past, preferring instead to soak up the UV rays. “I do like regular tanning because I have psoriasis, and the tanning beds are particularly good for that. Every time I put sunless tan before, it wouldn’t be even — so we wanted a system that was really easy but yet is a full system,” she said.

With this launch, Kardashians join a string of celebrities and reality TV stars who have hawked their own branded tanning lines: Both Snooki and JWOWW from Jersey Shore have released self-branded tanning lotions, and Lindsay Lohan debuted her Sevin Nyne spray tan in 2009.

