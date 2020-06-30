Kim Kardashian Goes Red and Swears It’s Not a Wig

Keeping up with the Kardashian-Jenners’ ever-changing hairstyles is basically a full-time job. More often than not, a major transformation from Kim, Khloe and Kylie is thanks to a really great wig. But apparently, Kim Kardashian’s new red hair is not faux, according to her hairstylist. “Red head 🍒 it’s NOT a wig before you start with that shit,” wrote Chris Appleton on Instagram. Well, okay. He shared two videos of his client showing off her fiery red hair. Like all her hairstyles, it looks pretty real but it’s also hard to tell with a really intense Instagram filter.

The truth is, Kim and Kylie’s hair is often a mix of real color and extensions. So, it’s basically both true and not true. But there’s nothing wrong with playing around with wigs and weaves, especially when it saves your strands from bleach and hot tools. Appleton didn’t share why or how he created this look on Kim but fans are loving it. Usually, Kim goes lighter and more bronze so this hue is a big departure.

Kim isn’t the only one who switched up her hair over the weekend. Kylie took her ’90s bronze hair that everyone is loving and added a platinum wig.

Then, she changed it again to pastel pink. After months of quarantine, the ever-changing looks are back.

Khloe even got in on the transformation action and went brunette—a big change for the bottle blonde. She said on Instagram how much she’s loving the hue and we totally agree that it looks bomb.

Though because we’re still in thick of this thing, we hope they’re all (and their glam teams!) are at least still wearing a mask.