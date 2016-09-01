How Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Her “Big Flaw”

Who could forget the moment in history when the world found out that Kim Kardashian might have psoriasis? (Refresher: It was in a 2011 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, when Kim rolled up her jeans, lifted her stiletto-clad leg and showed the world-slash-family the series of red, raised patches on her calf.) I didn’t even watch the show, and somehow I know this.

And since that episode, Kim—Kween of the perpetual contour—hasn’t shied away from talking about her struggles with psoriasis, bringing awareness to a skin condition that affects more than 7.5 million people in the United States alone, according to the National Psoriasis Foundation. The thing that has changed since 2011? Her attitude toward her skin. “After this many years, I’ve really learned to live with it,” says Kim in a post on her blog. “I don’t even really try to cover it that much anymore. Sometimes I just feel like it’s my big flaw and everyone knows about it, so why cover it?” Kim then posted a somewhat rare, non-Photoshopped peak at her body on a photoshoot, showing the few psoriasis patches visible on her leg and calves.

Though she’s not letting psoriasis run her life, Kim admits that she’d still be cool with finding a cure for it. “Scientists are constantly researching and developing new medications to help treat it, but for now, I use a topical cortisone ointment every night before bed,” she says. “I’m always hoping for a cure, of course, but in the meantime, I’m learning to just accept it as part of who I am.” Maybe she’s taking notes from Alicia Keys?