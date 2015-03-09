News: Kim Kardashian Goes Even Blonder; A Terrifying Tool to Judge Your Eating Habits

So it turns out that Kim Kardashian‘s original platinum look from last week was just a midpoint between her natural color and the new totally white blonde shade she’s now sporting, which is common when brunettes go super blonde. [Us]

Urban Decay and Gwen Stefani are helping to raise awareness for an organization called the Women’s Global Empowerment Fund with a limited-edition shade of the could favorite Eyeshadow Primer Potion. [Beauty High]

If you have dark hair and you’re looking to lighten things up a little without a total Kim K. situation, consider getting soft, face-framing highlights like Jamie Chung. [POPSUGAR Beauty]

What’s new in weight loss and diet technology? Oh, just a choke collar that can be set to buzz when you overeat, drink, or smoke. [The Cut]