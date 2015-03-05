Kim Kardashian Just Went Platinum Blonde!

As if chopping off her signature long locks into a trendy, celebrity-loved lob wasn’t enough of a shock for 2015! Kim Kardashian just went seriously platinum—and we’re not talking about just few streaks of blonde highlights or ombre’d tips.

She revealed the cool and rather unexpected hair color when she showed up with her husband Kanye West at Paris Fashion Week, an event the couple are spotted at sitting front row—show after show, season after season. The last time Kim went blonde was in September of 2013, shortly after North West was born, when celebrity colorist George Papanikolas created a pretty ombred-like look with heavy highlights.

As you can tell, Kim went even more extreme, going completely platinum and showcasing the cool new color in a slicked back, minimalistic style you’d likely see on a runway model or in a “CR Fashion Book” shoot, for sure. She made the gorgeous debut shortly after arriving in the fashion capital where pictures showed her wearing a black beanie with light strands peaking out from the sides, which is probably what got people talking.

But this hair change is only adding to the Kardashian trend of experimenting with hair dye. Earlier this week, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to debut a much lighter, natural ombre a la celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham.

No word on who dyed Kim’s locks yet and process, but we’d have to assume it was intense, considering Kim made such a drastic change from dark brown to platinum.

If one thing is for sure, Kim Kardashian knows how to make an entrance—and the girl has got amazing hair, no matter what color it is.

