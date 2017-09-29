5 Celebrity Makeup Tricks from a Kardashian Makeup Artist

You’re likely well-aware that Kim Kardashian employs an entire glam squad to keep her camera-ready. That illustrious group of beauty pros includes Patrick Ta, La Mer Global Makeup Ambassador who, in addition to Kim and sister Kylie Jenner, has also painted the faces of Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Olivia Munn—all while earning a massive social media following of his own.

Here, Ta shares five no-nonsense tips that will make your daily routine easier and a little more glamourous.

Prep Your Skin

“Even those with oily skin can be a little dry,” says Ta. “I always want to make sure that skin is nice and moisturized prior to applying foundation, because the more plump your skin is, the more natural and flawless the skin looks. No cakeyness!” La Mer The Moisturizing Gel is one of his favorites to hydrate all skin types without the shine or grease factor.

Contour First

Contrary to popular belief, Ta believes it’s best to apply contour prior to foundation to achieve a healthy, lit-from-within glow. Brushing the foundation over contour decreases the chance of stark bronze lines on cheekbones and makes the tan appear way more natural. “The Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate blends out nicely, especially when used with a fluffy brush,” Ta advises.

Mix It Up

“I like for skin to look like skin—healthy, glowy and gorgeous,” Ta says. “Mixing a face oil with foundation helps to break down the formula so you can really see the complexion.” Remember, the more oil you add, the less coverage you’ll have, so if you’re looking to heavily camouflage imperfections, just add a drop. However, if you’re looking for a barely there foundation, mix in a generous dime-sized dollop.

Make Brows Bold

Ta favors full brows to frame the face. “Apply Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade with a small angled brush, and brush toward the end of your brow in small strokes,” he recommends. “Those brows will not move all day!” Be advised that a little bit does go a long way.

Always Highlight

Everyone wants a romantic, candle-lit glow without the overdone look or cake-factor. Ta recommends setting a highlighter with a mist. “This will break down the particles a bit, while keeping all of the beautiful sparkle.”