Kim Kardashian: OK! Magazine’s newest Contributing Beauty Editor

Starting this month, Kim Kardashian will be posting exclusive videos and columns from behind the scenes at New York Fashion Week for OK! Magazine as their new Contributing Beauty Editor. Kardashian will also be writing beauty tips like “What looks to use to match skin tones or hair color…”

I wasn’t aware of this trend, Kim, but I’ll definitely be reading your post; I have a feeling that they are going to be quite comical… Thanks in advance for all the good laughs that I know we are going to have at your expense! This should be interesting.

[Spoiled Pretty]