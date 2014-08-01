News: Kim Kardashian’s Surprising Selfie; A Combination Hairbrush and Phone Case

When the perennially made-up Kim Kardashian shows off a makeup-free selfie on Instagram, the whole world listens… or at least looks. [Huffington Post]

Makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, whose clientele includes Jennifer Lopez, Penelope Cruz, Rihanna, and most famously, Kate Moss, launched her own collection in the UK earlier this year. Come September, we’ll finally be able to get our hands on the products in the US. [Beauty High]

This combination hairbrush-iPhone case is… interesting. Convenient way to reduce clutter in your purse, or potential torture device? [Allure]

MAC is trying something new with their latest makeup line, which is inspired by trashy romance novels. [BellaSugar]