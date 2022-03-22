Kim Kardashian & Meghan Markle Swear By This $9 Body Oil From Amazon That Has 91,000 Perfect Ratings

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Dark spots and stretch marks are normal occurrences. We get them, you get them, everyone gets them! They’re nothing to conceal, but if you are on the market for a remedy that’ll help fade both, boy have we found the product for you.

Bio-Oil’s iconic Skincare Oil has garnered praises from tons of celebs, including Kim Kardashian and Meghan Markle. It has also earned over 91,000 perfect five-star ratings and is Amazon’s No.1 bestselling body oil.

Skincare Oil is clearly a coveted beauty product, but what makes it so beloved and effective? We can start with the fact that it helps repair skin damage and scars from a multitude of causes: acne, surgery, injury, pregnancy and aging. It’s a non-comedogenic oil that essentially functions as a scar treatment for your face and body.

You’re going to want this scar remover at your fingertips whenever a dark spot or stretch mark arrives. The formula has a laundry list of skin-loving ingredients that we’ll get into, but first, a rave review from an Amazon shopper who said while using it, their scars, stretch marks and acne were “healing or disappearing literally overnight.”

“It’s hands down some of the best stuff I’ve ever gotten my hands on,” they said.

Both Kardashian and Markle swore by this $9 body oil for getting rid of stretch marks after giving birth, but we’re most excited to rub this all over our everyday post-acne dark spots.

As for the formula, we couldn’t have dreamed up a more perfect cocktail of nourishing ingredients. Vitamin A, vitamin E, chamomile, sunflower and lavender oils soothe, hydrate and cleanse. They also provide anti-inflammatory protection, which is essential for scars in particular.

Give your skin a little T.L.C. by massaging this body oil on your body and any areas of concern on your face. You’ll be left with the softest, smoothest skin. And because it’s non-comedogenic, your pores won’t get clogged up either.

“I struggle with body acne on my thighs and upper arms,” wrote one reviewer. “For the first time in years, my skin is almost completely smooth and the dark spots are half of what they were in only a couple of weeks.”

Thoughtfully formulated, the oil is fast-absorbing, non-greasy and suitable for all skin types.

“I was super skeptical if this product would work or not, but I can tell you it does! I will say it’s a process—give it time—but after a month of using it, my deep, super red stretch marks have lightened and started to blend with my skin again.”

Well, what are you waiting for? Bio-Oil’s Skincare Oil might come in a tiny bottle, but the results it provides are so worth it. Just ask Kim, Meghan and the 91,000 five-star Amazon reviewers.