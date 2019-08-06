Kim Kardashian’s New Matte Collection Pays Major Homage to the ’90s

Kim Kardashian has always loved 1990s supermodels. Whether she’s wearing vintage Versace or doing her hair like Naomi, she seems to evoke them every chance she gets—and often nails it. It makes perfect sense the campaign photos for Kardashian’s new KKW Beauty Matte Smoke Collection would scream ’90s glam. Kardashian revealed the photos on her Instagram, writing: “I’m so excited to announce my new ’90s-inspired collection of all matte formulas — The Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa Collections!!! I get a lot of my makeup inspiration from the ’90s and love how nostalgic this entire collection is.”

The campaign photos are a far cry from her usual dewy, ultra-highlighted makeup looks. (And she’s a little overly contoured in these, TBH.) But this collection might be the most wearable yet. It includes two eyeshadow palettes, new matte lipsticks, lip liners and eyeliner. Matte Smoke and Matte Cocoa have two different color stories, though they can be mixed and matched for a variety of different neutral looks that have a bit of an edge.

You can see the differences when they’re put side-by-side. Matte Smoke has lighter eyeshadow shades but a deeper lip option.

Prices for the collection are pretty normal for KKW Beauty. Palettes are $45, eyeliners are $10 each, matte lip liners are $12, matte lipsticks are $18 each.

If you’d prefer a bundle, you can get the entire Mattes Collection for $295; Cocoa Bundle for $146 (including a palette, three lip liners, two eyeliners and two lipsticks); Smoke Bundle for $155 (including a palette, three lip liners, three eyeliners and two lipsticks); Matte Lipstick Bundle for $98 (for six lipsticks); and Eyeliner Bundle for $42 (for five eyeliners).

Mark your calendar. The Matte Smoke and Matte Cocoa Collections debut on the KKW Beauty website August 16 at noon PST.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.