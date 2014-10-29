Kim Kardashian Talks Her Love of Makeup, Kylie’s Signature Look with PixiWoo

For anyone obsessed with YouTube beauty vloggers, Pixiwoo is a staple subscription. The makeup loving duo, Sam and Nic, from England have one of the most successful YouTube channels focused on beauty with millions of views and subscribers. They’re so successful, in fact, that they’ve got enough clout to be able to interview Kim Kardashian for their #TuesdayChat video special to find out about Kim Kardashian’s makeup loves. This week, the ladies of Pixiwoo sat down with Mrs. Kardashian West to chat about her ever-evolving style, her love of makeup and, of course, Kylie Jenner’s signature look.

When asked how Kim felt about makeup, she explained that her love of cosmetics started at a young age. “I love makeup. Since I was a little girl when I was 14, my dad got me makeup lessons for my christmas present,” Kim explained. “I went to this makeup school and they would videotape and show how to do like contouring and shadow. He said, ‘If my girls are going to start to wear makeup, I want them to look appropriate and I don’t want them to wear too crazy makeup,’ and I just fell in love. This girlfriend [of mine], her dad owned Make Up For Ever, he started the company, and he’s since sold it but she would have all this makeup. I just remember lots of colors. I started to get into colored eyeshadows all the time and mix them with these hair accessories. I probably looked ridiculous, but I was really into it and I got really good at it.”

Pixiwoo naturally had to ask about Kylie’s look, as everyone is buzzing about the teen star’s signature lips and ever-changing hairstyles as of late. “Kylie knows how to put lashes and she draws her lip and it looks amazing!” Kim tells Pixiwoo. “I go into her room and I ask her like, ‘What liner do you wear?’ Because she only wears a lip liner and then she fills it in. She doesn’t wear a lipstick or a gloss. She goes between Soar and Spice lip liners [both MAC Cosmetics]. I use Stripdown. But she’s so good at makeup. Every event, she only does it herself.”

And, of course, the topic of Kylie’s hair couldn’t be left out. “It’s so funny because I used to make fun of Kylie’s blue hair like when she had it. I was so annoyed because she had it at the time I was getting married, and I was like, ‘I don’t want you to have blue hair at my wedding!’ and now I look back and I miss her blue hair. She looked so good,” Kim tells them.

For more on Kim’s style and her favorite signature makeup look, watch the entire video below!