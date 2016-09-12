Perhaps the Most Exciting Makeup-Free Celeb Ever: Kim Kardashian

The perfect trifecta of living in NYC for a few months (so she can’t hide), coming down with the cold that’s plaguing half the city right now (fashion week be damned), and being in desperate need of a spa day (samesies) brought to our eyes images of the reality star sans makeup in all their glory today. And we are grateful.

A sweatpants-clad Kardashian took BFF La La Anthony along for the (chauffeured) ride to a spa today, and the pair showed off unwashed hair and bare faces as they stepped from the Mercedes and waited to be buzzed in streetside, as the Daily Mail reports. In a pair of $595 mink-fur Givenchy slides, Kardashian still managed to add a dash of ostentatiousness to an outfit that was in sharp contrast to the creations she’s been modeling of late.

Kardashian and Anthony posted up with La Mer face masks and KNC Beauty lip masks, and took liberal use of Snapchat filters to broadcast the whole experience live. “Real friends do face masks together when they’re sick,” Kardashian-as-deer proclaimed.

In the next one, monkey Anthony laughs at monkey Kardashian. “You can’t laugh!” she says. “My mask will fall off,” Kardashian replies.

Kardashian revealed that she’d fallen ill on her Snapchat earlier today.

But all’s well that ends with a luxury face mask.