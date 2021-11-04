Kim Kardashian’s New Waist-Length Hair Is So Shiny

Although Kim Kardashian goes to NYC, like, all the time, her trip there has made headlines thanks to her reported new thing with SNL‘s Pete Davidson. Now, all of a sudden, Kardashian’s time in the city — including Staten Island — is making major headlines. But all we can see? How killer Kardashian’s long hair and NYC-style ‘fits are looking. Of course, hanging out with Davidson isn’t the only reason Kardashian is in NYC, or why she’s turning on the glam.

On Monday, Kardashian hit up Wall Street Journal Magazine‘s 2021 Innovator Awards wearing her upcoming Skims x Fendi collab. The brown leather hugged her curves as she went on stage to accept a Brand Innovator award for Skims. She wore her glossy dark brown hair up in a ponytail, which is why we didn’t notice just how long it is these days.

On Tuesday, “glam fam” Chris Appleton and Mario Dedivanovic joined Kardashian in NYC. Dedivanovice ensured she had her signature cool-toned bronzy makeup with nude lips, while Appleton smoothed her waist-length strands.

Though ultra-long extensions aren’t new for any part of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kim’s look especially lush and shiny. They’re so glossy in fact, they stand out against her all-black outfit — hard to do considering it’s all the same color. Maybe she’s using Appleton’s hair mask collaboration with Color Wow. The Money Mask Deep Hydrating & Strengthening Hair Treatment ($45 at Sephora) contains a hydrolyzed vegetable protein complex, as well as a mediterranean sea kelp and algae blend, so strengthen strands and smooth the hair’s cuticle at the same time.

Whatever she’s using, it’s working.