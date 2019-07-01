Kim Kardashian’s New Summer Hair Color Is “Frosted” and Gorgeous

Though she’s been platinum blonde in the past, Kim Kardashian doesn’t change up her hair as often as her sister Kylie Jenner. Kardashian usually keeps her mane a natural-looking dark brown or black. So when she does make a change, it’s that much more surprising. But this new light brown hair is a natural, subtle change that’s really perfect for summer. She still looks like herself with a brunette hue but just a bit lighter and brighter.

The fresh look is courtesy of Chris Appleton, of course. Kardashian’s longtime colorist is responsible for most of her hairstyles, including her recent angeled bob. It seems he’s continuing her ’90s looks (as is the current beauty and fashion trend) with a flirty new half-up hairstyle in a new light brown hue. He calls the shade “Light Frosted Brown” because of its ash tones. “Who’s in to [sic] this Light frosted brown for summer on @kimkardashian,” he wrote on Instagram.

Unsurprisingly, everyone is loving the hair. Jenner raised her hand via emoji four times and fellow colorist Daniel Moon said: “Gorg hair Chris.”

Makeup artist Ash K Holm matched Kardashian’s makeup to the new cool tones of her hair. She used all KKW Beauty, of course. For her natural-hued lips, Holm applied Love Lip Liner ($12 at KKW Beauty) and Nude Cream Lipstick in 1.5 ($18 at KKW Beauty). To brighten under her eyes and to cover up any imperfections, she used Liquid Concealer in 7 ($18 at KKW Beauty). And because it wouldn’t be a Kardashian beauty look without a little contour, Holm sculpted Kardashian’s face with Power Contour Singles in 5 and 6 ($20 each at KKW Beauty).

We don’t know for sure if this new hair is permanent or just for an event but we’re hoping she keeps the whole look around a little longer.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.