KKW’s New Fragrance is a Very Obvious Tribute to This Jenner

If you watched the season 16 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians Sunday night, you know the episode revealed more than Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship drama. Yup, there’s a Kim Kardashian-Kylie Jenner fragrance in the works and it seems to be inspired by the youngest Jenner herself. The big news was revealed in a scene where the two beauty gurus meet at the Kardashian-West house to go over prototypes and perfume samples from fragrance giant Givaudan, which littered a nearby table.

Next to the samples is a giant pink lip-shaped bottle, seemingly the final packaging. There’s also a paper with three color options: red, pink and peach. According to Harper’s Bazaar, Kardashian-West holds the lips up to her own, saying, “What we found online is that this ml this looks obviously better on your counter, and it’s cuter for people to take pics like this.”

This would be the fourth KKW Fragrance, adding to the existing six scents from the Hearts collection, three Body scents, three Crystal Gardenia options, and two Kimoji ones. Fans have always been divided on the scents themselves. Some love and collect them all while others believe there are better fragrances out there from established designers. (Though it’s important to note Givaudan is a respected Swiss manufacturer.)

We can’t help but think this lip-shaped launch is inspired by Kylie Jenner’s never-ending controversy with lip fillers. First, she denied having them and claimed she was simply overlining her lips. Then she admitted getting filler, saying her smaller lips were a big insecurity. Last year she claimed she had the filler dissolved. Jenner has taken it all in stride. In general, the Kar-Jenners are great at poking fun of themselves, which is possibly what’s happening with the lip-shaped perfume.

There’s no news yet on the fragrance name or when it’s launching but we’ll be sure to keep you updated when new information becomes available. You can shop the rest of the KKW Fragrance collections now on the brand’s website.