Kim Kardashian Interviews Kylie Jenner About That Time Kylie’s Lips Got Too Big

We may never know what really goes on behind closed Kardashian-Jenner doors, away from the cameras and the 15-step makeup routines, but that’s OK; the carefully orchestrated glimpses they present to the public are more than enough. Like, did you know that even Kylie Jenner thinks Kylie Jenner’s lips are too big?

“I got excited and felt like I needed to do a lot. And then [you, Kourtney, and Khloé] were like, ‘Kylie, you need to chill,'” Kylie told Kim Kardashian in a heartfelt sister-to-sister convo featured in the pages of the August 2016 issue of Allure. “And then I had to go back and have it fixed, and it was a crazy process. Thank God I didn’t end up on Botched.” #truth

Below, a few things this interview taught me about the familial approach to style and beauty:

Kylie used to steal Kim’s clothing, and Kim always found out. Thankfully, these days Kylie does not go to [Kim’s] house and steal stuff.

Kris Jenner is a huge advocate of using a hot washcloth to wash off makeup and exfoliate—according to Kim, at least. “Not sure why she didn’t pass that on to you,” she says offhandedly to Kylie. What does that mean?

Kylie uses a little bit of Kiehl’s facial moisturizer under her eyes when the area is feeling dry. Kim scolds, “You really should do it every day.”

The sisters agree that, because “people’s eyes have been on [them] for so long,” all you need to do is consult any old episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians to find an endless archive of their worst beauty mistakes. But In the end, Kylie says, “The best part is that [being in the public eye means] we have these memories forever. We get to all be together, and we spend a lot more time together because we film. The worst part is… I don’t know, there aren’t a lot of bad things about it, except for when you’re just not in the mood.”

To which Kim says, darkly, “There’s no moment off,” before asking Kylie for her best Snapchat tips.