It’s Lit—KKW Beauty’s First Scented Candle Drops This Week

Kim Kardashian is getting into the candle business. She’s about to launch her first under the KKW Fragrance line, inspired by her “favorite scent.” The Crystal Gardenia Candle is said to be lush and sensual with top notes of pink grapefruit, Anjou pear and water lily, middle notes of gardenia, Tiare flower and Velvet tuberose and base notes of sandalwood, Solar amber and musk. “I’m so excited to announce my new @kkwfragrance candle, inspired by one of my favorite scents Crystal Gardenia,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram. “I always have so many candles around my home and having a scent that illuminates the room makes me feel so good. You guys are going to love this candle!!”

It makes perfect sense Kardashian would release an all-white candle. Have you seen her minimalist home? It fits right in. The sleek and chic design is free from frills or cute designs, unlike her KKW Fragrance perfumes that are shaped like lips and also…her body.

If you’re already a fan of the Crystal Gardenia scent, this candle is a great addition to your home. You can grab it for $25 on the KKW Fragrance website September 27 at noon PST. Or, if you want to try both the original perfume and the candle, shop a bundle for $75, which is a $10 discount. My birthday is September 29…just saying.

