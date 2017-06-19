Here’s Everything We Know About Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty

Update: June 21: 4:30 p.m. EST

Welp, if you didn’t get your hands on one of Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty Créme Contour and Highlight Kits this morning, you might be shit out of luck—as all four shades are officially sold out. According to Money, Kardashian sold out all 300,000 kits in the first three hours of her release, earning a casual $14.4 million. Whether or not Kardashian will be restocking like half-sister Kylie Jenner’s Lip Kits still remains, but KKW Beauty’s website has an email list for updates. Here’s hoping for a speedy-ass restock, ’cause we’re looking to perfect our Kim K. contour stat.

Update: June 19: 12:30 p.m. EST

If you basically had a meltdown when Kim Kardashian announced last week she’s coming out with her own beauty line, you’re definitely not alone: Our beauty-obsessed selves couldn’t handle having *zero* information about what we could expect, either. But, guys, we can all officially calm the F down, because Kardashian has finally given us a glimpse of the highly-anticipated drop of KKW Beauty. Instead of rivaling half-sister Kylie Jenner’s namesake Lip Kits and bold-ass colors, Kardashian’s line will stick to what we all know and love her for: contouring.

Yep, according to KKW Beauty’s Instagram, Kim’s first collection will consist of a three-piece, cream-based contour and highlight kit. At $48 a pop, the kits will be available in four shades (light, medium, dark, and deep dark), and come with dual-ended contour and highlight sticks, as well as a dual-ended sponge and kabuki brush for seamless blending. “[Contouring] transformed my face when I saw my nose totally changed into a smaller nose—and I was hooked from then,” Kardashian said in a recent interview with WWD. “No matter what look I’ve been doing—whether it’s a heavier makeup look or light makeup or smoky or color—contour has always been constant. I feel like I have been known for contouring.” And if executing a Kardashian-approved contour sans professional makeup artist doesn’t seem your speed, KKW Beauty’s Instagram will be loaded with in-depth video tutorials to help guide you.

Since there was straight-up no way the 36-year-old would only focus on contouring, Kardashian plans on releasing new products semi-regularly, like a concealer kit that’s slated for an August debut. But don’t expect to see any overlap or rivalry with Jenner, as Kardashian explains they’ll be working closely to deliver the right products to their own audiences. “I am older than Kylie. We definitely have a different audience,” she said. Welp, until we see what else is to come for KKW Beauty, we’ll be anxiously setting eight billion alarms on our phones to make sure we get our hands on a Créme Contour and Highlight Kit on June 21 at 9 a.m. PST.

Original story: June 13: 4:00 p.m. EST

Say goodbye to the Internet, because Kim Kardashian is about to destroy it once again. The reality star just announced on Instagram that she’s launching her own beauty line called KKWBeauty, and it’s dropping in exactly one week. Mark. Your. Freaking. Calendars. June 21, 2017 can’t come soon enough.

This isn’t Kim’s first venture into beauty: she collaborated with sister Kylie Jenner on a Kim x Kylie Cosmetics collection back in April, and it looks like Kim is back for more—lots more. Though we have literally zero information on what will be in Kim’s line, we can probably guess some contour powders, highlighters, and at least a few lip products…right? Or maybe some hair products to get her insanely sleek, shiny bob without the professional team of hairstylists? Eh? Ehhh?

So far, the only thing Kim has posted about the line is three videos to the new KKW Instagram account, each looping the same “06.21.17” date over and over again, so it’s anyone’s guess as to what the line will include. But keep checking back here for updates as we get closer to the date, and be prepared for massive waitlists.