How Many Stylists Does It Take to Get the Kardashians Wedding-Ready?

Unless you’ve been under a rock for the past few weeks, you know that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will be getting married this weekend. The reality star and musician have been living it up in Paris before they say “I do,” and they’ve been joined by the entire Kardashian clan, including friends, family, and — you guessed it — their glam squad.

Kardashian and Company may be a large group, but they’ve certainly covered their bases when it comes to hair and makeup. Their stylists and artists are already in Paris, getting ready for the big day, and they’re obviously Instagramming the entire experience – but we have to wonder, how many of them does it take to get that family ready for the wedding?? Below are the hair and makeup artists that will be standing by Kim’s side as she walks down the aisle — we’ll be (not so patiently) waiting to find out the details of who did what on the big day!

Jen Atkin is one of the most booked celebrity hairstylists around these days, and there’s rarely a Kardashian event where Jen isn’t present.

Joyce Bonelli is not only one of the beloved Kardashian makeup artists, she’s also best friends with all of the sisters.

Rob Scheppy is responsible for that insane contoured makeup that Kim is so famous for.

Scotty Cunha styles those famous locks, from Kendall’s sleek, long hair to Khloe’s ombre.

Mario Dedivanovic knows his way around a makeup palette. Could he be doing Kim’s wedding day makeup?