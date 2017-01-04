Kim Kardashian’s Hair Evolution Is Pretty Hilarious

Over the years, it’s become clear that Kim Kardashian has two go-to hair looks: long, loose, romantic waves, and slicked-back tresses. But back in the day, when she first started posing on red carpets, Ms. Kardashian hadn’t quite dialed-in her best ‘dos. And as time has gone on, she’s shown that she’s more than just a two-trick pony—by showing off elegant ponytails on the red carpet, among other high-caliber styles.
Plus, don’t forget Kim’s forays into the blonde realm. Though that time she showed up for the Louis Vuitton show in Paris with white-blonde hair is hard to block out, we also found a couple other times the reality star made waves with lightened locks. Ahead, find 29 photos of Kim’s hair from all the way back when to now—and if you find yourself trying to copy one of her looks later on, don’t blame us.
Kim first started hitting the red carpet in 2005. She wore long layers and side-swept bangs.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
By 2007, Kim debuted side-swept waves—though she hadn't quite figured out how best to rock the look yet.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
We almost forgot, but Kim was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars in 2008 and had to wear a variety of hairstyles, including this faux bob.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Later in 2008 she experimented with bangs. But it didn't take long for her to get rid of them.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
She attended the 2009 Grammys and wore a gorgeous slicked-back updo.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
The summer of 2009 marked the first time Kim took the plunge into blonde hair territory.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
By the following month, however, she was back to dark hair and wore a victory roll hairstyle.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
In 2010 Kim added light brown highlights to her hair.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
For a 2010 event she opted for a high-volume ponytail.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
For her 2011 nuptials to Kris Humphries (remember that?), Kim wore her hair up and accented it with a diamond headpiece. The marriage only lasted 72 days, but this look is timeless.
Photo:
Us Weekly
Kim Kardashian
In 2012 (and around the time she started dating Kanye West), Kim lost the extensions and started wearing a runway-ready, slicked-back look.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
This 2012 messy braid is one of our favorite hairstyles on the reality star.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
During her pregnancy in 2013 Kim gave herself a mini-makeover that included bangs.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
She resurfaced after giving birth to North West with dark roots and blonde hair.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Back in action, Kim rocked romantic waves at the grand opening of DASH Miami Beach in 2014.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Kim's 2014 hair look was pretty much the same throughout: long, loose, Cali waves.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Once again, for good measure: At the GQ Men of the Year Awards at The Royal Opera House on September 2, 2014 in London, England
Photo:
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Changing it up at last, Kim pulled her hair back from her face for a Charlotte Tilbury event in L.A., putting the focus on her contoured cheekbones.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Stick-straight at the the BET Honors 2015 in Washington, D.C.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Though this hairstyle is almost identical to Kim's previous year go-to (loose waves), it looked fresh at the 2015 Grammys with her shorter crop (with no extensions in sight).
Photo:
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Don't forget that time Kim went platinum blonde for the Louis Vuitton show in Paris in March 2015, and the world gasped.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
But just like the last time she flirted with blonde, Kim was back to her usual dark-brown tresses in no time.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kim went for a elegant but low-key mid-pony for the Met Gala in 2015, letting the spotlight shine instead on her intricate dress.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Pregnant with baby Saint, Kim showed up at the 2015 MTV VMAs in August looking glam—rocking another perennial favorite, the slicked-back look.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Aaand it's platinum once again—this time, the occasion was Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 show at Madison Square Garden in early 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
This is classic Kim: healthy, glowing, glossy strands, styled in relaxed waves (for the Webby Awards in NYC in May 2016).
Photo:
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Swerve! Kim showed off caramel-tinged hair and an asymmetrical lob in August 2016, proving that she can do more than her usual waves.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Later that August, Kim combined her two faves—slicked-back tresses and romantic waves—to show off a fresh-from-the-ocean style of long, slick hair on the VMA red carpet in NYC.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Jumping on the hair-extension craze of late 2016, Kim showed up for Paris Fashion Week in October with pin-straight hair down to there. Keep an eye out for what Kim will do for 2017!
Photo:
Getty Images
Pin It!
Kim Kardashian's hair evolution | @stylecaster