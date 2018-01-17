Kim Kardashian Put a Hilarious Hair Clause in Her Will

If you’re anything like us, Sunday nights are reserved for your best group of friends, a good bottle of wine and our favorite TV family: the Kardashians. This week we were treated to not one, but two episodes of their hit E! show, where hilarity ensued in more ways than one.

Khloe Kardashian‘s pregnancy announcement or Kris Jenner‘s earlobe surgery were standout moments, but neither are as outrageous and hilarious as Kim Kardashian‘s insistence on a hair clause in her will. While her mom was preparing to go under the knife by Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, Dr. Jason B. Diamond, Kim told her ,“I put it in my will that I have to always have my hair done if I am like, cannot talk to myself or like, communicate.”

As Kim continued to brush her long hair right in the doctor’s office, she assured Kris she would look after her hair, too, if anything were to go wrong in the future. With as much as Kim spends on beauty and hair— $3,000 a day— it’s no surprise that she wants to look presentable until her last breath.

If you thought wills were reserved to family, money and heirlooms, think again and move into the 21st century.