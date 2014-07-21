Whoa! Kim Kardashian Shows Off a Shocking Makeover

Whether she’s rocking a bright red lip or her signature smoky eyes and dramatic lashes, Kim Kardashian‘s beauty look almost always tends toward the super-glam. Even when she’s just strolling down the streets of Paris or New York, she’s rarely, if ever, spotted looking anything else than red carpet ready.

We have absolutely no idea how this came about, but we kind of wish we did: The reality star and tabloid favorite took to Instagram over the weekend to share a picture of herself sporting a “gothic” makeover.

It’s hard to tell whether Kim actually rocked the look or whether it’s just a particularly well-done Photoshop job, but either way, we don’t think we’ll be spotting the Kardashian-West clan at Hot Topic any time soon. Not that we wouldn’t want to—this darker look on Kim is kind of great.

