Kim Kardashian Goes Sans Fake Lashes And Mascara For Allure

Kim Kardashian Goes Sans Fake Lashes And Mascara For Allure

Amanda Elser
We never thought we’d see the day when Kim K would ditch her drag queen makeup tendencies and opt for a more natural beauty. But perhaps the natural look she sported on the new Allure cover really was her way of turning over a new leaf in 2012.

Makeup artist Fulvia Farolfi took off the lashes and mascara for a more natural look. “Kim is a natural beauty,” she said, “So we wanted to show her as naturally as possible, like she had just come back from the beach.” To get this look just simply draw a red-brown pencil on the upper and lower lids. For the face, Fulvia just applied a bronze, creamy foundation for that sun-kissed glow and dabbed on a pink-beige lipstick.

As for those beach tossed tresses, hairstylist Serge Normant told Allure he curled Kardashian’s hair with a one-inch curling iron to give it random waves. Then he smoothed on a dry oil for a sheen and dabbed pomade near her roots to add weight and texture.

What do you think of Kim’s natural look?

