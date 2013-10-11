News: Kim Kardashian Goes Blonder; Get a Sneak Peek at MAC’s Holiday Collection

Kim Kardashian is clearly committed to her new hair color. The reality star stepped out with even blonder hair on Thursday. [Huffington Post]

Get a sneak peek at MAC’s new holiday collection, Divine Night, before it hits stores. [Beauty High]

Need costume inspiration? Check out the best celebrity Halloween getups.

Speaking of costumes, here’s everything you need to know about painting your face this Halloween. [PopSugar Beauty]

Like foundation for your feet: Christian Louboutin is launching a Nudes collection of leg-elongating pumps meant to match a range of different skin tones. [Daily Mail]

Here are 6 genius ways to keep your hair out of your face while you work out. [SheFinds]