The $4 Shampoo Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Swear By

It’s no secret that brands small and large gift everything from Birkin bags to year-round skincare regimens to celebs, often with the hopes of getting so much as a tag on an Instagram post in return. That’s why it’s all the more surprising when we find out someone like Kim Kardashian, queen of the ‘gram, swears by a beauty product that we mortals might be able to afford.

An an interview with Allure, Kendall Jenner spilled the beans on sister Kim’s favorite drugstore find: the same $4 shampoo you probably used when you were in college: “Kim likes Finesse shampoo, and now so do I,” Jenner said. “I’ve tried all the expensive things, too. It just works for my hair and makes it so silky. My hair has held up so much that every hairstylist has been like, ‘Why is your hair still so amazing?’ And I’m like, ‘I literally don’t do anything. I just use Finesse.’ And everyone’s like, ‘What?'”

Well then. For someone whose skin-care routine clocks in around $1,700—or about the cost of a mortgage in Missouri—it’s a bit of a shock. But Finesse’s Moisturizing Shampoo, which goes for about $3.79 at most drugstores, does have Silk Powder in it, so it’s not all that far-fetched that it leaves one-third of the Kardashian-Jenner women with hair soft enough to write home about. No word on if Kim’ll ever ditch her $500 moisturizer for a cheapie, though.