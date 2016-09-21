StyleCaster
Kim Kardashian’s Beauty Routine Probably Costs More Than Your Apartment

by
Photo: Getty Images

In a recent post on her website, Kim Kardashian broke down her full makeup routine for a world of excitedly anxious fans, listing every product and tool that touches her face each morning (all 30 of them), before posting a 10-minute video tutorial on how she does her makeup. The grand sum of all of her must-have products? $770. Yep, that’s almost double the price of a one-bedroom apartment in Wichita, Kansas. (Side note: Why aren’t we all moving to Wichita, Kansas? Rent in New York is just plain insane.)

On her list is Giorgio Armani Crema Nuda Foundation for $200, La Mer The Perfecting Treatment for $240, and Guerlian Meteorites Base Perfecting Pearls primer for $74. Those three products alone make up the bulk of her $770 price tag, so if you’ve already got a favorite foundation, primer, and moisturizer in your arsenal, you can easily replicate the rest of Kim K’s routine…for a cool $256.

12826229 1022959774464250 766498677 n Kim Kardashian’s Beauty Routine Probably Costs More Than Your Apartment

Credit: Instagram | @kimkardashian

But who are we to throw shade at someone’s expensive beauty routines? Some of our favorite products cost more than our cell phone bills (though, they probably last us a bit longer than a month). So go forth with your 30-step morning routine (which Kim promises only takes her 10 minutes to do), and we will gladly watch the process from afar.

