Kim Kardashian Cut Her Hair, Right As Hair Care Line Debuts

In a move we didn’t see coming (but hey, who can predict anything those Kardashian ladies do nowadays) Kim Kardashian debuted a short, shoulder-grazing lob on Instagram. Just last week, the Kardashian sisters had started to promote their brand new hair care line for Kardashian Beauty, so we have to wonder – is this all a marketing push for their new styling tools and products?

When it comes to the Kardashian-Jenners, that’s always the first question on our minds. But, no matter what the case is, the lob looks great on Kim. Cut by hairstylist Gregory Russell (who also works with Alexa Chung and Chloe Grace Moretz) we’re interested to see how she styles it for the rest of her selfies.