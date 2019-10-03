Kim Kardashian Just Debuted “Cool Chocolate Brown” Hair for Fall

Sometimes a subtle change can make all the difference when it comes to your hair. When you’re craving something new for an upcoming season, it can be tempting to completely overhaul your color or do a massive chop. But look at Kim Kardashian’s “cool chocolate brown” hair. It’s not a drastic change but it’s enough to look fresh and new. Kardashian’s colorist Chris Appleton shared a shot of the star to Instagram, in which she has longer, lighter brown hair. It’s cool-toned and unlike a lot of the warm-hair trends we’re seeing this season. Leave it to Kim K to try something new.

The Kardashian-Jenners are no stranger to hair transformations. There was a time when Kylie Jenner had a new hair color every month. Both Kardashian and Kendall Jenner keep their hair on the more natural side, except for random stints of bright blonde for different projects. As amazing as the lighter hue looks, they often go back to their almost-black hair, as does Kylie. We can’t blame them. That family looks stunning with ultra-dark hair.

Kardashian has been going lighter as of late but not too blonde. Over the summer, she went for a more frosted ’90s brunette with more obvious highlights. This newer shade is subtle and shiny, with hints of lighter pieces.

We don’t know if the hair is her own or a wig but it doesn’t really matter. Faux hair is a great way to try a trend without committing. It’s likely she’ll be back to her black bob any day but for now, we’re taking this photo to our own colorist to copy the look STAT.