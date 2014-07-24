Contouring Like a Kardashian: Vlogger Emmy Blotnick Takes on the Challenge

Welcome to Vlogger Month on Beauty High! For the month of July, we’ll be featuring some of our favorite vloggers on the site, and finding out exactly how they do what they do. You’ll see the fun tutorial videos you know and love, get the behind-the-scenes of a vlogger set-up and you can look forward to exclusive interviews with the ladies you love the best.

Ever since Kim Kardashian tweeted the now famous picture of her contour face makeup pre-blending, everyone’s been obsessed with learning how to contour. From face charts to step-by-step tutorials, figuring out where to place foundation, highlighter, and bronzer for model-like bone structure has become an obsession in the beauty world. While we love learning any beauty skill, though, sometimes, contouring is taken too far. Sure, it looks good on Kim when she’s being photographed, but for every day life, the excess makeup can tend to look a little bit costumey.

MORE: Lucy Hale’s Makeup Artist Jamie Greenberg Shows Us How to Get Her Double Cat Eye

We recently caught up with Emmy Blotnick, a YouTube vlogger who’s known for her sense of humor when it comes to beauty. Once we started talking about contouring, it seemed like the only thing to do was poke a little fun at the often overdone trend with a video for Vlogger Month. Watch Emmy’s video on Kim Kardashian-inspired contouring above, then tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

For more from Emmy, head over to her YouTube channel!

MORE: Kim Kardashian Talks Her Love of Makeup, Kylie’s Signature Look With PixiWoo