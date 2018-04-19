Kim Kardashian Says She Amps Up Her Lashes Using… Concealer?

With a career that requires keeping up appearances and staking claim in the cosmetics industry, Kim Kardashian is never short on beauty tips. This time around, she’s pulling double-duty with a hack that makes a convincing case for buying her 3-step concealer kits and using it in more ways than one.

In her latest app update, the KKW Beauty founder details “7 Genius Ways to Use Concealer.” Most of the methods aren’t exactly groundbreaking, like using it to shape brows or around the mouth to clean up lipstick smudges. But there is one that may be worth trying and it’s all about lashes. Instead of swiping on multiple layers of mascara for added volume, Kardashian recommends priming them with a few coats of concealer instead.

“If you don’t have a volumizing mascara on hand, like my $6 fav, you can prime your eyelashes with a few coats of concealer,” she said. “Apply it onto a small brush and brush through your lashes. Wait for it to set, then apply your mascara. Instant length and volume!”

Most liquid concealers do have a thicker consistency, which would probably create the illusion of bigger, curlier lashes. Our only caveat would be the risk of infection or irritation, depending on the person’s eye sensitivity. We’re all for dual-use products, but if you’re going to try this one, tread lightly and start small.