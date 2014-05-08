How to Get Kim Kardashian’s Butt in Three Easy Moves

Celebrity trainer Joey Gonzalez’s Barry’s Bootcamp counts the biggest names in show business among its clients: Jessica Biel, Jake Gyllenhaal and Katie Holmes, for starters.

But none has a larger, ahem, asset than Kim Kardashian.

Gonzalez. CEO and partner at the renowned gym, recently demonstrated the three moves to the perfect posterior. Watch the video above to start on your way to a better backside.

Watch the tutorial below, and then head to Fox News magazine to see more pictures of Kim’s amazing derrière!