Goodbye, blonde! Kim Kardashian is back to brunette. The reality star shared her new, darker hair color via Instagram with the caption, “I’m back.”

While the blonde is gone, Kim isn’t exactly back to her original color. Instead of her super dark/almost black color, she is wearing a much lighter shade of brown, thanks to some face-framing highlights.

Which look do you prefer? The blonde or the brunette?

