Kim Kardashian’s Angled Bob Proves Summer Is All About Short Hair

Even if you’re Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it can be hard to keep up with their hair changes, especially Kylie Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian. These two love to try out wigs and extensions, switching from long to short hair on the same day. But it was Kardashian’s bob haircut, a newer look for the star, that caught our eye today. It’s a shorter, angled bob that’s longer in the front and shorter in the back. There are zero layers we can see—just perfectly blunt ends evoking envy from everyone craving shorter hair this summer.

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton (he’s responsible for Jennifer Lopez’s animal-print hair and Katy Perry’s bright-blonde ‘do) posted Kardashian’s cut to Instagram, writing: “Big cut for @kimkardashian today. Who likes the short hair?” Fans seem to love the look, leaving fire emojis and calling it “on fleek.” They are divided on whether the angled bob is a wig, as Kardashian tends to favor when making a big hair change.

Many are saying Kardashian would never cut her natural hair this short, but others point out that her natural hair really is short and her length comes from extensions. It’s very possible she removed the faux hair and got a bit of a snip.

“Beautiful, the bob is back!! So sleek!” wrote one fan. Sleek is the perfect word for Kardashian’s bob. There’s not a hair out of place. To try a similar look, go for anti-humidity hair products, such as Oribe Crème for Style ($42 at Oribe), which works to tame frizz, and Moroccanoil Glimmer Shine Drops ($14 at Sephora), which leaves behind a glass-like finish.

As much as we love the bob, if we know Kim, she’ll be back to waist-length hair in no time.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.