News: Kim Kardashian Posts Blonde Selfie; Taylor Momsen Gets a Makeunder

Kim Kardashian shows off her new blonde hair in this video…and her new iPhone 5S, which hasn’t yet been released to the public. [E! Online]

Makeover alert: Taylor Momsen has ditched the heavy black raccoon eye makeup. [Huffington Post]

Who says you have to go darker for fall? Rose Byrne has a new, blonder hair color. [PopSugar Beauty]

Yikes! A former model tells horror stories from Fashion Week — like the time a hair stylist was so rough on her head that she looked down to find clumps of hair on the floor. [Cosmopolitan]

Time for a fall clean-out? Here are 7 signs it’s time to replace your makeup. [Makeup.com]