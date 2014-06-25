StyleCaster
Share

Makeover Alert! Kim’s Blonde Hair Is Back

What's hot
StyleCaster

Makeover Alert! Kim’s Blonde Hair Is Back

Megan Segura
by
Photo: Instagram

Photo: Instagram

“It’s baaaaack!!!!” That’s the caption accompanying Kim Kardashian‘s latest Instagram of her once-again blonde hair. We always liked the reality star with lighter locks, but we’re suspicious that the new look may not be permanent.

Screen Shot 2014-06-25 at 5.19.28 PM

Photo: Instagram

For one thing, she says she’s on set, so it could be that the new look is just for the day. Also, in the first photo you can see extensions upon extensions lying on the table, so is she possibly wearing a wig? We’ll have to wait and see how long the blonde lasts this time, but one thing is for sure: her tan is these photos is no joke.

Do you prefer her blonde or brunette?

UPDATE: Turns out the blonde was just a wig. We can all calm down now.

kim_kBEFORE_AFTER_Template-(11)

Read more: Revealed! Celebrities’ Natural Hair Colors

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share