Shop Kim Kardashian’s Exact Beauty Look from the VMAs

by
Kim Kardashian showed up at the VMAs this year looking a bit like she’d just pulled herself from Banderas Bay and had been sunning herself on a nearby yacht when the red white carpet called. And she answered, but her hair was still wet and her cheeks were glowing with suntan oil. And we weren’t mad at her beauty look, though we were mad at that little tail her Galliano dress was sporting. We were really mad at that tail. Like, where was the stylist with the scissors?? Or were those two little strings holding the entire dress together? Deep thoughts.

In any event, she really was aiming for a steamy south-of-the-border look, as she revealed on her app today. “For this year’s VMAs, I originally wanted to go for a really glammed up look, but I changed my mind last minute,” she wrote. “I was so inspired by my recent trip to Mexico, that I went with this amazing, vintage Galliano dress that I already had in my closet, for forever.” Yeah, casual, NBD, just this old thing she had lying around somewhere, crammed in with her old Juicy sweats. Throw on a pair of Manolo Blahnik lace-ups, some Kanye West x Jacob the Jeweler jewelry in the shape of a Dorito, and you’re good to go. Done and done.

Mario Dedivanovic gave me a bronzed natural makeup look and Michael Silva went for a natural wet wavy hair style to complement my outfit,” Kardashian continued, shouting-out her makeup artist and hairstylist. “We were so inspired by the beach hair and light makeup I did during a photoshoot at Casa Aramara!” That’s not all she did at Casa Aramara: ICYMI, she learned how to twerk on her recent Mexican getaway (at the estate of none other than Joe Francis, a.k.a. the “Girls Gone Wild” guy.) And free the nipple. And free the underboob. Basically she freed everything in Punta Mita.

Dedivanovic detailed the exact products he used to create Kardashian’s luminous look at the VMAs. Click through to shop Kardashian’s exact beauty products, including the dreamy face illuminator that made her look “sun-kissed.” Mmm.

Dedivanovic kicked off Kardashian's beauty look with this cream, which gave her skin a soft, dewy appearance.

Infusion de Rose Nourishing Crème, $68; at Laura Mercier

 

"Apply a luminous foundation all over for glowy skin," Dedivanovic suggested on Kim's app.

Candleglow Soft Luminous Foundation in Maple, $48; at Laura Mercier

For a flawless finish, Dedivanovic topped Kardashian's foundation with this powder.

Translucent Loose Setting Powder, $38; at Laura Mercier

For the best-ever illuminator, "mix two," he said. "Addiction is a golden highlighter that makes you look sun-kissed."

Face Illuminators in Addiction and Devotion, $44 each; at Laura Mercier

Kardashian got her contour on with this bronzer, for the hairline, nose and cheeks.

Matte Radiance Baked Powder Compact in Bronze, $40; at Laura Mercier

Summer vibes. As Kardashian would put it.

Second Skin Cheek Color in Peach Whisper, $26; at Laura Mercier

Kardashian's eyes were so bright thanks to this creamy eye stick, with which Dedivanovic covered her lids.

Caviar Stick Eye Color in Sand Glow, $29; at Laura Mercier

Dedivanovic brushed the copper shade from this palette on the outer corners of Kardashian's eyelids and along her lower lash line.

Laura Mercier Eye Art Caviar Color-Inspired Palette, $55; at Sephora

Dedivanovic tamed Kardashian's brows with this fiber-infused gel.

Brow Dimension Fiber Infused Color Gel in Brunette, $24; at Sephora

Dedivanovic got Kardashian's lip game started by lining her lips with this pencil.

Lip Pencil in Hazelnut Tea, $24; at Laura Mercier

Kardashian's perfect nude lips were courtesy this creamy lipstick.

Velour Lovers Lip Color in Sensual, $28; at Laura Mercier

For that summery glow, "finish with this spray to set it all and add more dew," Dedivanovic said.

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, $48; at Tatcha

