Shop Kim Kardashian’s Exact Beauty Look from the VMAs

Kim Kardashian showed up at the VMAs this year looking a bit like she’d just pulled herself from Banderas Bay and had been sunning herself on a nearby yacht when the red white carpet called. And she answered, but her hair was still wet and her cheeks were glowing with suntan oil. And we weren’t mad at her beauty look, though we were mad at that little tail her Galliano dress was sporting. We were really mad at that tail. Like, where was the stylist with the scissors?? Or were those two little strings holding the entire dress together? Deep thoughts.

In any event, she really was aiming for a steamy south-of-the-border look, as she revealed on her app today. “For this year’s VMAs, I originally wanted to go for a really glammed up look, but I changed my mind last minute,” she wrote. “I was so inspired by my recent trip to Mexico, that I went with this amazing, vintage Galliano dress that I already had in my closet, for forever.” Yeah, casual, NBD, just this old thing she had lying around somewhere, crammed in with her old Juicy sweats. Throw on a pair of Manolo Blahnik lace-ups, some Kanye West x Jacob the Jeweler jewelry in the shape of a Dorito, and you’re good to go. Done and done.

“Mario Dedivanovic gave me a bronzed natural makeup look and Michael Silva went for a natural wet wavy hair style to complement my outfit,” Kardashian continued, shouting-out her makeup artist and hairstylist. “We were so inspired by the beach hair and light makeup I did during a photoshoot at Casa Aramara!” That’s not all she did at Casa Aramara: ICYMI, she learned how to twerk on her recent Mexican getaway (at the estate of none other than Joe Francis, a.k.a. the “Girls Gone Wild” guy.) And free the nipple. And free the underboob. Basically she freed everything in Punta Mita.

Dedivanovic detailed the exact products he used to create Kardashian’s luminous look at the VMAs. Click through to shop Kardashian’s exact beauty products, including the dreamy face illuminator that made her look “sun-kissed.” Mmm.