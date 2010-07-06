Get Kim Kardashian’s Lush Lashes

Did you know that great skin isn’t just the result of good genes? There are actually many factors, including lifestyle and stress that all add up to a glowing complexion. Dermatologist and guest editor Amy Wechsler has the scoop on how you can achieve the complexion of your dreams, no expensive treatments required. Board-certified in both dermatology and psychiatry, Dr. Wechsler treats the effects that state of mind and physical behaviors have on the skin. She is also the author of Mind-Beauty Connection: 9 Days to Reverse Stress Aging and Reveal More Youthful, Beautiful Skin. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter for more tips!

Photo: © Rob Kim/Retna Ltd.

Just like flawless skin or perfectly arched brows, great eyelashes, like Kim Kardashian‘s here, are often envied–and for good reason. Thankfully, even if you weren’t born with them, today’s breakthrough treatments and products can turn your lashes from barely there to long and lush.

There is a treatment, available by visiting a doctor and obtaining a prescription, called Latisse that is used to grow eyelashes, making them longer, thicker and darker. It’s a safe solution for people with short or sparse eyelashes, even those with a condition called hypotrichosis. Latisse is the first and only FDA-approved prescription treatment used to address hypotrichosis.

Latisse is a once-a-day treatment you apply yourself to the base of the upper lashes. It works gradually with full results after 12 to 16 weeks. After week 16, lashes will be longer, thicker and darker. For best results, apply the topical solution each night and follow the directions. If you stop using Latisse, your lashes will most likely return to their previous appearance over several weeks to months.

People have said that their new longer, thicker, darker lashes make them look younger and that they no longer have a need for mascara to pump up the volume. However, for more dramatic results, I recommend using one. I like MAC Mascara X–it builds the lashes and doesn’t clump or smudge.

Of course, proper care is always recommended–the eye area is sensitive. To remove mascara, I recommend Neutrogena Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover. It’s non-irritating and gentle on the lashes and delicate skin around the eyes. Soak cotton pads in the solution and gently wipe to remove makeup; do not rub which can cause the lashes to fall out.

So now you’re keeping up with the Kardashians!