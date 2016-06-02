Of Course Kim Kardashian’s Beauty Routine Takes Two Hours

Low-maintenance absolutely is not a term any human on planet earth would ever associate with Kim Kardashian—remember, this is a woman whose pregnancy wardrobe included a latex dress and five-inch heels. However, a new video of her daily two-hour beauty routine is pure insanity, even by Kardashian standards.

The “KUWTK” star revealed a snippet of her 120-minute morning ritual via her app today, releasing a 45-second time-lapse video that makes our morning spritz of dry shampoo and swipe of SPF tinted moisturizer look borderline pathetic. Kim said the daily “glam routine” takes 120 minutes, however as reality-TV royalty, she’s not actually expected to apply makeup or brush her own hair. That means she can multitask while someone else looks after the kontouring, and she admits to catching up on emails, phone calls, and social media while the professionals look after her face and hair.

“I thought you guys might like a little peek into my daily glam routine,” the 35-year-old wrote. “I do makeup and hair for about two hours every day!”

For context, in two hours you could fly from New York to Boston and almost back again. You could make a huge pot roast for your entire family. You could learn the basics in Spanish or French. Or, if you’re Kim Kardashian, you could get your face ready for a jam-packed day of selfie-taking.