Kim Kardashian Is Debuting a New Reality Show in Search of the ‘Next Superstar Beauty Blogger’

The Kardashians have a significant presence in the beauty world, what with their countless product endorsements, eponymous hair and makeup line, and BFF status with household-name hairstylist Jen Atkin—and that’s just Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé we’re talking about, not even counting Kylie’s Lip Kits and Kendall’s big Estée Lauder deal.

Now, Kim is about to seal the deal on the Kardashian/beauty industry connection once and for all: According to PopSugar, there’s a casting notice somewhere out there calling for beauty bloggers and vloggers to apply for an unnamed reality show that will bring them head-to-head with their peers under Kim Kardashian West‘s watchful eye.

“The most influential style icon on the planet is searching for America’s next superstar beauty blogger,” the callout reveals. “A major cable television network and the producers of ‘Real Housewives of New York’ are looking for the most trendsetting Beauty Bloggers for a cutting-edge competition reality series.” Contestants will be judged based on the videos they’ll create for each (obviously makeup artistry–related) challenge.

What the winner will get out of the competition is a chance at becoming the Beauty Director for Kardashian Apps, which essentially means they’ll create content and tutorials for Khloé, Kourtney, and Kim’s beauty and lifestyle apps—a job I’m sure pays very well. If you’re interested, you can email your name, phone number, current photos, a link to your blog or website, some info about your life and blogging, and your social security number to a Gmail account.