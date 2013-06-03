Links To Click: Kim Kardashian’s Surprising Baby Shower Planner, Channing Tatum Is a Dad, More

Take a mid-afternoon break to see what made our reading list today!

1. Kim Kardashian’s baby shower was this weekend in Hollywood, and you won’t believe who planned the soiree. [The Vivant]

2. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum had a baby! Congrats to the happy couple. [Us Weekly]

3. Amanda Bynes is seemingly obsessed with who is “the prettiest.” Here’s a rundown of all her tweets in painstaking detail. [The Cut]

4. Opening Ceremony’s collaboration with Adidas is set to debut this Fall. Here’s a preview of the sporty collection. [Hypebeast]

5. Today’s DIY inspiration: these are the best (read: easiest to use) at-home nail art kits. [Beauty High]

6. Pippa Middleton’s Tory Burch loafers are on sale! Find out where you can get them. [InStyle]

7. Charlotte Olympia created a line inspired by the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic. [Style.com]

8. Learn how to become part of their world with these mermaid-inspired beauty products. [Daily Makeover]