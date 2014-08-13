Beauty Buzz: Kim K’s Anti-Aging Secret, Sonia Kashuk’s Beauty Commandments, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Makeup guru Sonia Kashuk is celebrating her 15th anniversary with Target, and with that, her 15 beauty commandments. [Popsugar Beauty]

2. Are you looking for a way to hide your frizzy hair? Try these 12 different braided styles. [Daily Makeover]

3. MAC Cosmetics’ Ruby Woo lipstick was the top-selling lipstick in the country in 2013. [Yahoo! Beauty]

4. Kim Kardashian reveals why she pulls her ponytails so tight (hello, instant face lift!) in a Instagram video. [Glamour]

5. Did you chop off your hair and now you’re not sure how to style it? Learn how to wear short hair for a variety of occasions. [Makeup.com]