Kim Cattrall Channels Samantha Jones as the Gorgeous New Face of Ole Henriksen Body Products

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Samantha Jones once said, “I love you but I love me more.” That’s the vibe we’re getting from Kim Cattrall’s first video as the face of Ole Henriksen‘s new body products. The iconic Sex and the City actor made her debut on the brand’s Instagram page to fan comments about how truly happy they are to see her. The 65-year-old looks gorgeous and glowing in nothing but a robe.

“I’ve always believed in the importance of treating yourself,” she says in the video. “And not treating just one part but all of your parts. Touch here, there, everywhere.” She applies both of Ole Henriksen’s brand-new body products: BEAMCREAM Smoothing Body Moisturizer with AHAs ($38 at Sephora) and Firmly Yours Dry Body Oil with Peptides ($42 at Sephora).

“There’s nothing more satisfying than finding what works, to get in touch with your Ole glow,” she continues. “Face-worthy skincare for your body. I wouldn’t trust this body to anyone but Ole Henriksen because experience matters.” OK, we see what they did there and we’re here for it.

Listen, if we can look even half as good as Cattrall, you better believe we’ll be stocking up on these new products. The BEAMCREAM Smoothing Body Moisturizer with AHAs ($38 at Sephora) just dropped and the Firmly Yours Dry Body Oil with Peptides ($42 at Sephora) will be out May 31 — but you can pre-order it to ensure it doesn’t sell out. The body lotion contains AHAs (fruit enzymes) and caffeine to brighten and hydrate for smoother, more even-looking skin. The dry body oil promises to both firm and hydrate with skin-conditioning peptides and firming Sweet White Lupin.

We can’t think of a better spokesperson than Kim Cattrall to launch body products. We’ll pretty much follow her to the moon and back — and feel confident and sexy doing it.