We found a gem of a Throwback Thursday in this shampoo commercial from 1978. Kim Basinger sings the praises of a “beer-enriched” shampoo Body On Tap. “Mmm clean, I mean really clean. It holds any set I want!” If this commercial convinces you of beer’s beautifying properties, try Redken Clean Brew Extra Cleansing Shampoo for Men.

What’s your favorite vintage beauty commercial?

