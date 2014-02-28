How It Works: Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Overnight Hydrating Masque

You know how you see the “bestsellers” and “most popular” products in beauty stores, so you of course scoop them up, but then you realize you have no idea how to work them? In “How It Works,” we’re going to explain to you exactly how to get the best use out of your products, whether they are cult classics or hot off the conveyer belt must-haves. We’ll teach you the basics, as well as a few industry expert tips to make sure you’re getting the most out of everything you buy.

We’ve all got hectic schedules. Between working, going to class, meeting up with friends, and trying out the latest fitness trend (or, if you’re more like us, losing hours to Pinterest at night), there’s a lot on everyone’s plates. That’s why when a beauty product can work as we sleep, we immediately make it a ritual to multitask as we sleep. When we discovered Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Overnight Hydrating Masque for the first time, it’s like it was the first day of the rest of our lives.

Product Perks:

Your skin will instantly feel hydrated, as the unique texture of the masque feels like it’s hugging your skin with moisture.

The proteins and other natural ingredients work on sensitive skin, giving you smoother, more radiant skin by morning.

It works together with a daily moisturizer to amplify the benefits already happening. Plus, it’ll never leave you feeling greasy, just hydrated.

How It Works:

After you wash your face, pat dry with a towel. Then, apply a generous layer of the masque all over your face, leaving it for about 10 minutes. Next, using a tissue, wipe off excess product, but leave a thin layer of the masque and don’t rinse it off. In the morning, cleanse your face and go about your usual skin care regimen. You’ll wake up with glowing skin — really.

Where to Buy: Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Overnight Hydrating Masque, $35, Kiehls.com