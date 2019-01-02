Kiehl’s Ulta Launch Has Arrived: Here’s Your Shopping Guide

It’s no secret that Ulta Beauty is a major player in the beauty industry. Home to hundreds of brands, it is a one-stop shop for all your makeup, hair and skincare needs. Though the retailer is home to thousands of skus across the beauty world, we are downright rejoicing at the newest addition to the Ulta Beauty: Kiehl’s.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that Kiehl’s is amongst the best of the best when it comes to achieving smooth, supple and hydrated skin. Their cult-favorite products are a must-have on pretty much everyone’s list, including celebs skin care budgets that could probably rival our entire salary.

There isn’t much to not love. The ingredients are top-notch and the range of products addresses practically any and every skin care concern you can imagine. And now that this skin-loving brand is available at Ulta, it makes it way easier to get your hands on your favorite products. Top-sellers like the Ultra Facial Cream (now made without parabens) and Midnight Recovery Concentrate will be available in various sizes so you can snag your makeup must-haves and night-time serum in one swoop.

While Kiehl’s is most-known for its coveted skincare products, you can also score their hydrating lip treatments and nourishing hair care products, too, like the Amino Acid Shampoo infused with pure coconut oil and wheat proteins so strands are full of body and shine. Or the Buttermask for Lips, an overnight treatment to soothe and restore hydration while you snooze.

As of today, you can shop a myriad of Kiehl’s finds on-line at Ulta, but we wouldn’t be surprised if top-sellers go fast. With so many options to choose from, it’s easy to become overwhelmed in skin care goodness. Here are our favorite picks to consider before clicking checkout.

Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado

This avocado oil-infused eye treatment hydrates and soothes the delicate skin around your peepers in this rich and creamy formula.

$48 at Ulta

Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution

Decrease the appearance of dark spots with this serum chock-full-of natural skin brighteners like white birch and peony extract.

$52 at Ulta

Powerful Wrinkle Reducing Cream

It’s all in the name. This anti-aging cream smooths out texture and reduces wrinkles with the help of copper PCA and calcium PCA.

$58 at Ulta

Crème de Corps

After trying this all-over hydrator, you’ll understand why you need this giant bottle to get you through winter chap-free.

$78 at Ulta