Kiehl’s Teams Up With Jeff Koons for a Good Cause

Every holiday season, the classic skin care line Kiehl’s teams up with revolutionary artist and sculptor Jeff Koons to collaborate on a limited edition collection. This season, Koons has redesigned the classic moisturizer Creme de Corps, decorating the bottle withKoons’ “Balloon Flower (Yellow)” from his “Celebration” series.

“I believe that flowers are a symbol for perfect love, and an important expression for this charitable collaboration for Kiehl’s,” said Jeff Koons. “Partnering with Kiehl’s again to help organizations like the Koons Family Institute and the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children not only helps on a worldwide scale, but it is also personally gratifying to know that our project will be able to actually do good around the world.

The best part about this new collaboration? One hundred percent of the profits garnered from selling the Koons/Kiehl’s Creme de Corpswill be donated to The Koons Family Institute on International Law and Policy, an initiative of the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (ICMEC). The money raised, up to $200,000, will all go toward preventing child sexual exploitation and abduction around the world.

This makes a great gift and is available in Kiehl’s boutiques and online starting today, so hurry up and get a head start on some holiday shopping you can really feel good about.

Creme de Corp Body Moisturizer, 8.4 oz, $29; 16.9 oz. with pump, $47; 1 liter, $72 available at kiehls.com November 2011